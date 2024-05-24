STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

"Such questions were also raised during my football career. Am I in a hurry to switch to any team?"

Anatoli Ponomaryov, the former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizimle program, said this.

The 41-year-old veteran striker, wearing the uniform of our national team, evaluated the situation of Musa Gurbanli in the Swedish club Djurgardens. According to him, Gurban Gurbanov's son made the right decision: "He is young. At this age, you should challenge yourself in a foreign club to move to bigger teams. Musa could have stayed in a strong club like Qarabag and achieved greater success. But if he decided, it is correct. The atmosphere in Djurgardens is completely different. Qarabag is much stronger than them. Aghdam representative is able to train a football player. The approach of the Swedes is different. They invite the football player. After scoring 8 goals in the championship, they sell you to more expensive clubs."

Ponomaryov, who works at Djurgardens, said that he is trying to support Gurbanli: "I am meeting with Musa. I played together with his father in the national team. I live in Sweden with my family. I think we should help each other. He is a young man. It's the first time away from home. Although Musa is young, he is a very intelligent and thorough person. We often invite him to our home. We watch games together. We are talking with my son and his friends. That is, we do not let him miss as much as possible, we are always ready to help."

It should be noted that Gurbanli played 16 games in the Djurgardens team. He scored 2 goals and 1 assist in these matches.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz