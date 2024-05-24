24 May 2024
EN

STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

Football
News
24 May 2024 14:33
12
STATEMENT from Anatoly Ponomaryov about Musa Gurbanli's Djurgardens career - VIDEO

"Such questions were also raised during my football career. Am I in a hurry to switch to any team?"

Anatoli Ponomaryov, the former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizimle program, said this.

The 41-year-old veteran striker, wearing the uniform of our national team, evaluated the situation of Musa Gurbanli in the Swedish club Djurgardens. According to him, Gurban Gurbanov's son made the right decision: "He is young. At this age, you should challenge yourself in a foreign club to move to bigger teams. Musa could have stayed in a strong club like Qarabag and achieved greater success. But if he decided, it is correct. The atmosphere in Djurgardens is completely different. Qarabag is much stronger than them. Aghdam representative is able to train a football player. The approach of the Swedes is different. They invite the football player. After scoring 8 goals in the championship, they sell you to more expensive clubs."

Ponomaryov, who works at Djurgardens, said that he is trying to support Gurbanli: "I am meeting with Musa. I played together with his father in the national team. I live in Sweden with my family. I think we should help each other. He is a young man. It's the first time away from home. Although Musa is young, he is a very intelligent and thorough person. We often invite him to our home. We watch games together. We are talking with my son and his friends. That is, we do not let him miss as much as possible, we are always ready to help."

It should be noted that Gurbanli played 16 games in the Djurgardens team. He scored 2 goals and 1 assist in these matches.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty
16:42
Football

Azerbaijan championship playoffs are in uncertainty

This decision will be announced after it is clarified
Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed
15:50
Football

Lunev’s salary at Qarabag confirmed

Andrey Lunev’s income at Qarabag has been revealed
Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"
15:18
Football

Vagif Javadov: "Even if Sumgayit does not go to the European Cup, there is no need to turn it into a tragedy"

"I believe that Sumgayit will overcome this difficulty"
AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game
14:46
Football

AFFA official at the Greece-Montenegro game

This was announced by the press service of the national association
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting
14:09
Football

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the PFL press service
The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League
13:57
Football

The FIFA referee was sent to the Regional League

This was announced by the press service of AFFA

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”