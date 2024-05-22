Winners of I League determined

The 2023/24 season has been concluded in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the winners were announced in the last round.

Shamakhi, which defeated Araz Saatli at home with a score of 3:1, became the champion. Having increased the number of points to 57, Ramiz Mammadov's team returned to the Premier League as the 1st place owner. However, the champion will have to wait for the decision of the Licensing Commission.

Although Garadag Lokbatan drew with Mingachevir on the road, it remained in the second place. Baku people are three points behind the champion.

The fate of the 3rd place was decided in the MOIK - Imishli match. The Baku club won 2:1 and won the bronze with 49 points. Shamakhi player Elmir Rahimzade was the top scorer of the championship with 16 goals.

It should be noted that the 10th ranked Araz Saatli has been promoted to the II League, and the 9th ranked Difai Agsu will try to protect their place in the playoffs.

Idman.biz