23 May 2024
EN

Winners of I League determined

Football
News
22 May 2024 18:03
20
Winners of I League determined

The 2023/24 season has been concluded in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the winners were announced in the last round.

Shamakhi, which defeated Araz Saatli at home with a score of 3:1, became the champion. Having increased the number of points to 57, Ramiz Mammadov's team returned to the Premier League as the 1st place owner. However, the champion will have to wait for the decision of the Licensing Commission.

Although Garadag Lokbatan drew with Mingachevir on the road, it remained in the second place. Baku people are three points behind the champion.

The fate of the 3rd place was decided in the MOIK - Imishli match. The Baku club won 2:1 and won the bronze with 49 points. Shamakhi player Elmir Rahimzade was the top scorer of the championship with 16 goals.

It should be noted that the 10th ranked Araz Saatli has been promoted to the II League, and the 9th ranked Difai Agsu will try to protect their place in the playoffs.

Idman.biz

Related news

EURO 2024: Austria's hopes for Germany
22 May 17:22
Euro 2024

EURO 2024: Austria's hopes for Germany

Head coach Ralf Rangnick sent an invitation to 29 players
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
22 May 17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024
Steve Clarke in between choices: 28 players for EURO-2024
22 May 16:03
Football

Steve Clarke in between choices: 28 players for EURO-2024

The expert must make a choice about the "26" he will take to Germany by July 7
EURO-2024: Georgia’s squad unveiled
22 May 15:48
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Georgia’s squad unveiled

Willy Sagnol included 26 players in the squad
Iravan did not find a player to play – PROBLEM
22 May 15:33
Football

Iravan did not find a player to play – PROBLEM

Iravan faced a shortage of players many times in the current season

Most read

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO
20 May 17:42
Other

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg