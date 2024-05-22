22 May 2024
REQUEST of Turkiye head coach for the Azerbaijan match

22 May 2024 13:56
"Switzerland and Hungary will be watching our game against Azerbaijan. They are watching us very closely."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Necla Gungor Kiragası, head coach of the Turkish women's national team.

The coach of the Turkish national team announced his opinion before the games against Azerbaijan in EURO-2025. She said that these matches are very important for them: "The matches against Azerbaijan are among the most valuable matches in the group. The reason is that if we win both games, we will advance to the playoffs. We will make it official before the last 2 meetings. That's why we want to win these 2 games, which are very valuable for us."

It should be noted that the Turkiye-Azerbaijan match will be held on May 31. The return match will take place on June 4 in Baku.

Idman.biz

