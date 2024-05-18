18 May 2024
EN

Football player wearing more than one hat: "It was not possible to play in big teams" - INTERVIEW

Football
News
18 May 2024 13:21
Football player wearing more than one hat: "It was not possible to play in big teams" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Idman.biz by Djomerd Bakhshaliyev, a player of Real Baku in the Minifootball League, Baku Sporting in the II Football League and the Azerbaijan national team in beach soccer.

- In addition to big football, you practice mini-football and beach football. Isn't it difficult to wear more than one hat?

- We haven't practiced beach football since September. Because the season has stopped and our training has not yet resumed. That's why I turned to other types. My main job is in the Baku Sporting club, which plays in the II League. We had dozens of trainings throughout the year. We joined mini-football later. Since there are games there once a week, players competing in the II League have the opportunity to practice mini-football. That's why I play there once a week. In any case, this does not count as holding 3 watermelons in 1 hand (laughs).

- We became champions with Baku Sporting. You scored a goal and went to the bronze medal match of Real Baku in AML. There was a short time in between. How did you get yourself into the game?

- We had little time after the end of the game. But we managed to deliver ourselves. I wasn't the only one. I have other teammates from Baku Sporting who play in AML. There were those who were my rivals. We all went together and delivered ourselves with very little time left in the game.

- We finished the season with medals in 2 separate tournaments. How does it feel to win 2 medals in one year?

- We worked hard at Baku Sporting throughout the season. Our goal was to become the champion. Thankfully, we made it. We also won a bronze medal in mini football. This is also a success. No athlete works without a goal. My goal was to finish the season on a high level. Of course, I am very happy.

- You don't have much experience. You mainly played in lower leagues. What prevented you from playing in the High League?

- I played most of my career in lower leagues. It was luck and fate that it was not possible to play in big teams. One of the obstacles is that if you play in the lower leagues, you don't get the attention of clubs that play in the Premier League. Also, I was playing beach soccer in the division. I have been a member of the national team for 15 years. I can say that I am only rooting for beach soccer.

- You are 36 years old. Are you thinking of saying goodbye to football?

- I have no intention of saying goodbye yet. I feel good. I want to win new successes. I want to play at least 2 more years.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lifetime contract at Sevilla
17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
The payment that Barcelona will have to pay Xavi has been revealed
15:34
Football

The payment that Barcelona will have to pay Xavi has been revealed

Because this amount can be a heavy blow for a club that is not in good financial condition
The team of the season has been announced
14:28
Football

The team of the season has been announced

Not 11, but 15 football players were included in the symbolic squad
VAR judges are local for Zira and foreign for others
12:44
Football

VAR judges are local for Zira and foreign for others

The VAR determinations of the three games of the XXXV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced
New contract at the LaLiga club
12:05
Football

New contract at the LaLiga club

This was announced by the press service of the Spanish club
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN
16 May 14:44
Football

Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic