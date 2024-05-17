New Cup for the champion of Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Professional Football League presented the new cups and medals to be awarded to the winners of the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the institution's press service.

The new cup of the Azerbaijan Premier League was made with a special design. The height of the cup is 68 centimeters and its weight is 9 kilograms.

The champion's award is polished with a silver coating. The lower part of the cup shows 10 teams competing for the championship, and each team participating in the Premier League has their own star on it. The star of the champion team, ahead of all its rivals, differs from the others in terms of size.

The flag of Azerbaijan is depicted on the cup.

It reflects that all moments are lived under our tricolor flag. In addition to the embodiment of unity and equality, buta ornaments are depicted on the handle parts of the cup, which demonstrate that we can always draw strength from our historical heritage and lean on it to rise to the heights.

In general, in the cup, the possibility of all the people of Azerbaijan, as well as the football community, being united under our glorious flag and rising to the heights, taking strength from our history, was reflected in various symbols.

The trophies given to the winner of the Substitutes League, League I and League II were also made with a special design. Here are the points that reflect the characteristics of each league. Cups have special markings on the numbers and goals of the teams playing in the league.

It should be noted that the medals awarded to the winners and prize-winners of the competitions have also been prepared in a new design.

Idman.biz