Farewell decision from Andrey Lunev

The Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev parted his ways with his agent Anton Smirnov.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the 32-year-old goalkeeper himself.

He spoke about the interest of Moscow Dinamo and about saying goodbye to Smirnov: "There are many rumors about my future. All decisions and comments will be made only after the end of the season. But I want to announce the end of our cooperation with my former agent Anton Smirnov. I thank him for his three years of work and wish him success in his work."

It should be noted that the contract of Lunev, who moved to Qarabag last summer, will expire at the end of the season.

Idman.biz