Egor Khvalko: "We achieved this with our efforts"

"The championship is almost over. For football players, it is enjoyable (smiles). After intense games, you need rest."

Idman.biz reports that Egor Khvalko, the team captain, told the press service of Kapaz.

While evaluating the competition in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the Belarusian football player divided the current season into two parts for the representative of Ganja: "The championship was too difficult for us. Especially in the first two rounds, we couldn't do what we wanted. Our performance after the winter break gave us great hope for the future. In my opinion, this season's championship was more competitive for all clubs. There were no easy games. There was tension both at the bottom and top of the race. At the moment, the race to qualify for the European Cup continues. After Qarabag, there is an interesting fight between the teams to qualify for continental tournaments."

Khvalko said that Kapaz reached the goal set at the beginning of the season earlier than the finish line. He noted that everyone has a role in this work: "The goal was to stay in the elite. We have achieved this with our hard work. Everyone who works in the club has a role in the results. Those who work at the base, in the academy - we all became one. This should not be forgotten. The club management also created maximum conditions for our comfort. In such a situation, as players and coaches, we tried to do our best. Thank Allah, we made it."

The captain emphasized the role and support of the fans in reaching the goal: "I would like to mention them separately. The fans gave us great motivation. We are grateful for that. His attitude towards the team is quite excellent. We did not see a different attitude even in games where we lost by a big score. These guys love the team very much."

The central defender shared his thoughts on the upcoming two rounds: "The game we will play against Zira on the weekend will be interesting. In general, our matches with them are always intense. We must forget the defeat of Neftchi. As for the meeting with Turan Tovuz, this is a derby. To win a result, we must show character and prepare well."

Idman.biz