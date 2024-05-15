AFFA announces the clubs to be licensed

AFFA Licensing Commission held a meeting today.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

At the meeting, the documents of the clubs that applied to participate in the UEFA men's and women's club competitions, the Azerbaijan Premier League and the AFFA High Girls' League in the 2024/2025 season were reviewed.

AFFA's Licensing Commission decided the following after discussions based on Article 9 of the Rules on Licensing of Azerbaijani Football Clubs (Edition 2023):

1. The following clubs to be licensed to participate in UEFA Men's club competitions:

Qarabag FK, Neftchi PFK, Sabah FK, Sumgayit FK, Turan Tovuz PFK SU, Zira PFK.

2. The following clubs to be licensed to participate in UEFA Women's club competitions:

Neftchi PFK, Sumgait FK.

3. The following clubs to be licensed to participate in Premier League competitions:

Araz-Nakhchivan PFK, Kapaz PFK SU, Gabala IK, Sabail PFK.

4. The following clubs should be licensed to participate in the AFFA High Girls League:

Araz-Nakhchivan PFK, Gabala İK.

The license applicant can file an appeal to AFFA's Licensing Appeals Committee within 10 days from the date of the license refusal notification.

Note 1: In accordance with Article 14 of the Rules on Licensing of Azerbaijan Football Clubs (Edition 2023), clubs that have received the following licenses in the 2024/2025 season are considered to have automatically received other license(s):



* Clubs that have received a license to participate in UEFA club competitions in the 2024/2025 season will be automatically considered to have received a license to participate in Azerbaijan Premier League and I League competitions for the same season.



* Clubs that have received a license to participate in Premier League competitions will be automatically considered to have received a license to participate in I League competitions for the same season.



* Clubs that have received a license to participate in UEFA women's competitions will be automatically considered to have received a license to participate in the same season's AFFA Women's High League competitions.

Note 2: The applications of other clubs participating in the current season I League and II League competitions, as well as in the AFFA High Girls League and applying, will be considered on May 27, 2024 and relevant decisions will be made.



Idman.biz