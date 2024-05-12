12 May 2024
The reason for Barca's rejection of Lewandowski

12 May 2024 15:52
The reason for Barca's rejection of Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski may part ways with Barcelona in the summer.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish press reported on this.

The agent of the Polish football player denied this information. Lewandowski's salary left Barcelona in a difficult situation. Robert will earn 58 million euros including taxes in the next 2 seasons. The club management is working towards reducing the player's salary.

It should be noted that the 35-year-old forward has been playing in the Catalonia club since 2022. He scored 24 goals in 45 games in the 2023/2024 season.

