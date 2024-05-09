Candidates for the best coach of the season have been announced

The names of the candidates for the best coach of the season in the English Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the names of 5 specialists are included in the list.

Four of them are Spanish coaches. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Andoni Iraola (Bormunt) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) claim the title of the best of the 2023/24 season . The winner of the award will be determined by voting among football experts and fans.

It should be noted that the best coach of the season in the English Premier League will be announced on May 21.

Idman.biz