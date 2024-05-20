Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

Qarabag defeated Turan Tovuz with a score of 4:3 in the XXXV round of Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95.

The representative of Aghdam, who signed an absolute record in the history of the club, achieved the highest figure in the last 27 years of national championships. No team has scored so many goals in a season since 1997. Neftchi scored 98 goals in the 1996/97 season for the last time.

In general, Qarabag signed the 4th result in the history of the competition. In addition to the indicator 27 years ago, Neftchi (104) and Sumgayit Khazar (100) scored more goals in 1992.

Idman.biz