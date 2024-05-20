Phil Foden went down in the history of Manchester City.

Idman.biz reports that the English midfielder was the player who scored the most goals from outside the penalty area during the season.

Foden scored a double in the match against West Ham (3:1) of the XXXVIII round of the Premier League. He increased the number of goals scored from outside the penalty area to 6. This is the best performance of City in the Premier League.

It should be noted that Phil scored 26 goals in 50 matches of the season.

