2 Azerbaijani boxers in the final, 3 won bronze in Khabarovsk - FOTO

The semi-final round at the Konstantin Korotkov Memorial Boxing in Khabarovsk, Russia has ended.

Idman.biz reports that 2 members of the Azerbaijan national team won and advanced to the finals.

In 60 kg, Magsud Khasmetov (60 kg) defeated Denis Parilov (Russia) in the semi-finals. Our boxer, who won the second round with full advantage, will face Dilshod Abdumurodov (Uzbekistan) in the final.

Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kg) also qualified for the decisive match. He beat Nikita Birenkov (Russia) in the semi-finals - 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28). Rustamov will face Sandan Sandarov (Russia) in the final.

Other boxers Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Maksim Pankova (Belarus), Ilgar Salahov (67 kg) Ruslan Abdullayev (Uzbekistan), and Mirsharif Kazimzade (75 kg) ended the competition with a bronze medal after losing to Egor Shapochansky (Russia).

It should be noted that the finals will be held on May 18.

