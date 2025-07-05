Second medal for Azerbaijani boxers at the World Boxing Cup - UPDATED/PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national boxing team has claimed another medal at the World Cup being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The team’s second bronze medal was earned by Mahammadali Gasimzade in the 60 kg weight category, Idman.biz reports.

He finished in third place after losing in the semifinal to Brazil’s Luiz Gabriel Do Nascimento.

Earlier, Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) also secured a bronze medal. Another Azerbaijani boxer is set to compete in the semifinals today.

*****

16:12

Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mammadov competed in the semifinals of the World Cup held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The national team member, competing in the 50 kg category, faced local boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Idman.biz reports.

As the opponent won the match, Mammadov secured the bronze medal.

The World Cup features around 300 boxers from 30 countries, and the semifinal bouts are still ongoing. Two more Azerbaijani athletes are set to enter the ring at this stage.

Idman.biz