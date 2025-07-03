Azerbaijani athlete advances to semifinals at Boxing World Cup

The Boxing World Cup continues in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the third day of the tournament, another athlete from the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the next round, Idman.biz reports.

In the quarterfinals, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) was scheduled to face Samet Gumus of Turkiye, but his opponent did not appear for the bout. As a result, Mammadov automatically advanced to the semifinals, securing at least a bronze medal.

He will face Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the semifinal match, which will take place on July 5.

The World Cup features around 300 boxers from 30 countries, with quarterfinal bouts still underway.

Idman.biz