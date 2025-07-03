3 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athlete advances to semifinals at Boxing World Cup

Boxing
News
3 July 2025 10:28
11
Azerbaijani athlete advances to semifinals at Boxing World Cup

The Boxing World Cup continues in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the third day of the tournament, another athlete from the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the next round, Idman.biz reports.

In the quarterfinals, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) was scheduled to face Samet Gumus of Turkiye, but his opponent did not appear for the bout. As a result, Mammadov automatically advanced to the semifinals, securing at least a bronze medal.

He will face Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the semifinal match, which will take place on July 5.

The World Cup features around 300 boxers from 30 countries, with quarterfinal bouts still underway.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Boxing Cup continues in Astana - PHOTO
2 July 10:38
Boxing

World Boxing Cup continues in Astana - PHOTO

The World Boxing Cup is ongoing in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani boxer wins silver at International Tournament in Batumi – PHOTO
30 June 10:38
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer wins silver at International Tournament in Batumi – PHOTO

An international boxing tournament was recently held in Batumi, Georgia, where the Azerbaijani national team secured one medal
Azerbaijani boxers head to Astana for training camp
21 June 15:19
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers head to Astana for training camp

The Azerbaijan men’s national boxing team is set to hold a training camp in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan
Samir Huseynov: "We will open boxing gyms in Astara and Masalli"
12 June 17:18
Boxing

Samir Huseynov: "We will open boxing gyms in Astara and Masalli"

Advisor to the president of the ABF noted that the initiative aligns with the federation’s strategic plan, which prioritizes the development of boxing infrastructure in the regions
Farid Gayibov: “We aim to develop not only boxing but other sports in the regions too” - VIDEO
12 June 16:27
Boxing

Farid Gayibov: “We aim to develop not only boxing but other sports in the regions too” - VIDEO

Expressing his delight at the launch of the new boxing center, the minister said
Southern Regional Boxing Center inaugurated in Lankaran – PHOTO/VIDEO
12 June 16:23
Boxing

Southern Regional Boxing Center inaugurated in Lankaran – PHOTO/VIDEO

Minister Gayibov and Vice President Nasirli provided feedback and guidance during the visit

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match