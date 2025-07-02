World Boxing Cup continues in Astana - PHOTO

The World Boxing Cup is ongoing in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Two members of the Azerbaijan national boxing team started the tournament with victories in a competition featuring around 300 athletes from 30 countries, Idman.biz reports.

In the 60 kg category, Mahammadali Gasimzade defeated Dongwan Yang of South Korea in the Round of 16 with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). He will face Yohan Aquera from the Dominican Republic in his next bout.

In the +90 kg category, Mahammad Abdullayev eliminated Beknur Khali of Mongolia with a dominant 5:0 victory (30:26, 30:25, 30:26, 30:25, 30:25), advancing to the quarterfinals. He will meet Tae Young Yuh of South Korea, who had a bye in the first round.

Both bouts are scheduled for July 3.

Azerbaijan is represented by 11 boxers at the tournament, and Emil Gurbanaliyev and Anar Babanli are participating as official referees.

Idman.biz