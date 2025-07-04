4 July 2025
Azerbaijani boxers advance to semifinals at World Cup - PHOTO

The quarterfinal stage of the Boxing World Cup, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, has concluded.

Two more members of the Azerbaijani national team secured victories and advanced to the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

In the 60 kg category, Mahammadali Gasimzada defeated Yohan Aquera of the Dominican Republic with a unanimous 5:0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Brazil’s Luis Gabriel do Nascimento in the semifinal.

In the +90 kg category, World Championship medalist Mahammad Abdullayev overcame Taeung Yoo of South Korea, also with a 5:0 decision (29:26, 29:26, 29:26, 29:25, 29:26). His next bout will be against Kazakhstan’s Aybek Oralbay.

Earlier, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) also booked his spot in the semifinals and will face Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the next round.

By reaching the semifinals, all three Azerbaijani boxers have secured at least a bronze medal. They will compete for a place in the final on July 5.

