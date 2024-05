For the first time in the last 76 years, Real did not win a LaLiga game in which they scored 4 goals.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the match against Villarreal in the XXXVII round.

The match ended with a score of 4:4. The last time the Madrid club faced such a situation was in 1948. At that time, the score was 4:4 in the match with Valencia.

