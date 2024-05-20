20 May 2024
EN

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "Ronaldo was treated like a sultan" – PHOTO – VIDEO

Football
Interview
20 May 2024 10:40
29
Nugzar Kvirtiya: "Ronaldo was treated like a sultan" – PHOTO – VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was former football player Nugzar Kvirtiya.

The veteran player talked about the meeting with Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev and his visit to Saudi Arabia to see Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the author's program on his YouTube page.

Nugzar also commented on the success of the Georgian national team, which qualified for EURO-2024. Touching on the development of Qarabag, Kvirtiya recalled the memorable moments of his career and talked about football freestyle.

Here is a video version of his full interview:

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"
16:12
Football

Nugzar Kvirtiya: "It wasn't real to approach and communicate with Ronaldo"

"It was not realistic to approach him more than 5-10 m away"
Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
Star Collection - PRESENTATION
15:46
Football

Star Collection - PRESENTATION

There are 25 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14
Second in Premier League history
15:32
Football

Second in Premier League history

The teams that were promoted to the elite last summer left the top team
DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan
15:13
Football

DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan

The national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will meet on June 11 in Hungary
Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament
15:08
Football

Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament

This was announced by the AFFA press service

Most read

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024
17 May 17:10
Euro 2024

Ukraine national players for EURO-2024

The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
18 May 11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches
Lifetime contract at Sevilla
18 May 17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO
18 May 22:42
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO - VIDEO

The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF