Nugzar Kvirtiya: "Ronaldo was treated like a sultan" – PHOTO – VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was former football player Nugzar Kvirtiya.

The veteran player talked about the meeting with Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev and his visit to Saudi Arabia to see Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the author's program on his YouTube page.

Nugzar also commented on the success of the Georgian national team, which qualified for EURO-2024. Touching on the development of Qarabag, Kvirtiya recalled the memorable moments of his career and talked about football freestyle.

Here is a video version of his full interview:

Idman.biz