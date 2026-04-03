6 April 2026
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Salah remains top Saudi target after confirming Liverpool exit

World football
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3 April 2026 17:06
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Salah remains top Saudi target after confirming Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah remains a priority target for Saudi Arabian clubs after confirming he will leave Liverpool, with fresh negotiations now under way.

As reported by Idman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, Saudi Pro League officials have resumed contact with the player’s representatives as they intensify efforts to bring the Egyptian forward to Asia. The 33-year-old is seen as one of the league’s marquee targets as it continues to attract global stars.

Al-Ittihad are currently considered the frontrunners in the race to sign Salah, although the player has reportedly been given the freedom to choose any club within the league. Saudi officials are understood to be determined to secure his signature as part of their wider strategy to boost the competition’s global profile.

Despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia, other options remain on the table. A move to Major League Soccer or a switch to Italy’s Serie A have not been ruled out, suggesting Salah could still opt for a different path as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

Salah’s potential departure would mark the end of a highly successful era at Liverpool, where he established himself as one of the club’s modern greats and a key figure in their domestic and European success.

Idman.Biz
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