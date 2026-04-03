Gennaro Gattuso leaves Italy head coach role by mutual agreement

Gennaro Gattuso has stepped down as head coach of the Italy national team following a mutual agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Idman.Biz reports.

As confirmed in an official statement, the 48-year-old’s contract was terminated by consent of both parties after less than a year in charge. Gattuso had been leading the national team since June 2025.

The decision comes after Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final. The match ended 1–1 before Italy were defeated 4–1 on penalties, extending a difficult period for the national side in major tournament qualification.

In its statement, FIGC thanked Gattuso and his staff for their commitment and professionalism during their time with the team, wishing them success in their future careers.

Gattuso’s departure leaves Italy searching for a new direction as they aim to rebuild and return to the top level of international football ahead of upcoming competitions.