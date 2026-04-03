6 April 2026
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Fenerbahce player released as court changes detention measure in betting probe

World football
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3 April 2026 15:55
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Fenerbahce player released as court changes detention measure in betting probe

Mert Hakan Yandas has been released after a Turkish court changed his detention measure as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged betting-related offences in football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Fenerbahce midfielder appeared in court, where he strongly denied all accusations and delivered an emotional defence. The court ruled that both Yandas and co-defendant Ersin Dikmen should be released pending further proceedings.

In his statement, Yandas rejected claims of wrongdoing, insisting that his reputation and integrity were beyond question. “Would someone who has been a top taxpayer sell a match for a few thousand lira? Everyone knows how much I love Fenerbahce. I would never sell my honour for money,” he said. He also explained that financial transactions between him and Dikmen were related to personal loans and not illegal activities, adding that he has never been registered on betting platforms.

The case has attracted significant attention in Turkish football, with prosecutors reportedly seeking sentences of up to 17 years and 10 months on charges related to fraud and illegal betting. The investigation forms part of broader efforts by authorities to address integrity issues within the sport.

Support for Yandas was visible at the courthouse, where several Fenerbahce representatives were present, alongside Metehan Baltaci, a Galatasaray player who had recently been released in connection with the same case. His appearance underlined the wider impact of the investigation across rival clubs.

The proceedings remain ongoing, with further developments expected as Turkish authorities continue to examine one of the most high-profile cases involving football and alleged betting activities in recent years.

Idman.Biz
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