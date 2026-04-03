AFFA open to revising agreement with professional football league

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) may revise its agreement with the Professional Football League (PFL), with potential changes to the organisation’s functions and responsibilities under consideration.

As reported by Idman.Biz, AFFA president Rovshan Najaf said at a press conference that the current framework is based on an existing contract, but adjustments could be made in the future depending on the needs of Azerbaijani football.

Responding to speculation about the possible dissolution of the PFL or limitations on its authority, Najaf stressed that the league currently operates within the terms agreed with AFFA. However, he did not rule out revisiting those terms, including expanding or reducing its functions, noting that the issue remains open for discussion.

He added that the PFL essentially carries out responsibilities delegated by AFFA, and that any future structure will be determined by efficiency and long-term development priorities. The comments come amid ongoing efforts to modernise domestic football governance and improve the competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s league system.

The situation reflects a broader trend in football administration, where federations increasingly review organisational models to ensure better management, transparency and performance across competitions.