James Rodriguez hospitalised after Colombia’s friendly defeat to France

James Rodriguez was hospitalised following Colombia’s 3-1 friendly defeat to France, the country’s football federation has confirmed.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the match took place on April 29, with the 34-year-old starting the game before being substituted in the 63rd minute. He was later admitted to a medical facility in Minnesota for observation.

In an official statement, the federation clarified that the issue was not related to any football injury. Rodriguez was diagnosed with severe dehydration the day after the match and spent 72 hours in hospital under preventive care and recovery protocols.

“It is important to stress that this situation is not connected to musculoskeletal injuries and has no relation to his football activity. Fortunately, according to the latest medical updates, the player’s condition is improving, with positive progress observed,” the statement said.

Rodriguez, one of Colombia’s most recognisable football figures over the past decade, has continued to play a key role for the national team despite entering the later stages of his career. His recovery will be closely monitored ahead of upcoming international fixtures.