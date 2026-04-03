6 April 2026
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Mbappe spotted with Ester Exposito as relationship comes into focus - VIDEO

World football
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3 April 2026 14:35
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Mbappe spotted with Ester Exposito as relationship comes into focus

Kylian Mbappe has been spotted with his reported partner Ester Exposito, with images of the pair circulating widely on social media.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the France international was seen meeting the actress, with the encounter captured on mobile phone cameras and quickly shared online. The public appearance is being widely interpreted as confirmation of their relationship.

The 27-year-old forward is said to have started dating Exposito around a month ago, shortly after obtaining his driving licence. While neither party has made an official statement, their joint appearance has intensified media interest.

Mbappe remains one of the most high-profile figures in world football, and his off-field life continues to attract significant attention. Exposito, meanwhile, is a well-known figure in European entertainment, further amplifying the spotlight on the couple.

Their relationship now appears to be out in the open, adding a new dimension to the public image of one of football’s biggest stars.

Idman.Biz
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