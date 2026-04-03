6 April 2026
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UEFA distributes around €40 million to Azerbaijani clubs for 2025

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3 April 2026 12:41
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UEFA distributes around €40 million to Azerbaijani clubs for 2025

UEFA has allocated a total of 73,386,489 manats (approximately €39.6 million) to Azerbaijani clubs based on their performances and participation in European competitions in 2025.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the figures were published in the financial report of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), reflecting the growing financial impact of UEFA tournaments on domestic clubs.

Qarabag received by far the largest share, earning 61,123,325 manats (approximately €33.0 million) after another successful campaign in European competitions, underlining their status as Azerbaijan’s leading club on the continental stage.

Other clubs also benefited from UEFA distributions. Sabah were allocated 3,027,845 manats (approximately €1.63 million), while Araz-Nakhchivan received 2,480,415 manats (approximately €1.34 million) and Zira collected 2,070,729 manats (approximately €1.12 million).

Further down the list, Neftchi were awarded 1,023,094 manats (approximately €552,000), Sumgayit received 833,496 manats (approximately €450,000), and Sabail, Turan Tovuz and Kapaz each earned 706,895 manats (approximately €382,000). Gabala were allocated 427,340 manats (approximately €231,000), while Shamakhi received 279,555 manats (approximately €151,000).

The distribution highlights the financial significance of UEFA competitions for Azerbaijani football, where participation and results on the European stage continue to play a key role in club revenues and long-term development.

Idman.Biz
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