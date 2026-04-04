6 April 2026
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Messi reacts to Inter Miami’s new stadium and stand named in his honour

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4 April 2026 12:11
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Messi reacts to Inter Miami’s new stadium and stand named in his honour

Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on Inter Miami’s new stadium, where the eastern stand will be named in his honour, describing the project as a major milestone for the club, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in a video published on the club’s social media channels, the Inter Miami captain admitted he was impressed by both the scale and speed of the development. “Honestly, it’s an incredible sight. The new stadium is amazing. It’s a very special feeling to experience something like this with the team,” Messi said.

The Argentine forward emphasised that the stadium represents an important moment in the club’s history, not only for the players but also for supporters. He added that the opening match at the new venue would be a memorable occasion for everyone involved, calling those who take part in the first game “lucky”.

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has transformed the club’s profile both on and off the pitch. He is currently the club’s all-time top scorer and leading assist provider, with 82 goals and 44 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions. His contract with the MLS side runs until the end of 2028.

The new stadium is expected to further strengthen Inter Miami’s growing status in American football, as the club continues to build around one of the most influential players in the history of the game.

Idman.Biz
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