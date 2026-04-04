Guardiola criticises international break during decisive stage of season

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has criticised the timing of the recent international break, insisting it serves little purpose during the most crucial phase of the club season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Sky Sports, the experienced manager voiced his concerns over players travelling across continents to take part in friendly matches while clubs are battling for major honours.

Guardiola argued that such interruptions disrupt momentum at a time when teams are competing for titles across multiple competitions. “For nearly nine months you are playing every three days for all the trophies, and then players are gathered from different continents to play friendlies. It does not make sense,” he said.

The City boss acknowledged that international breaks during qualification campaigns are understandable, but questioned the need for friendlies, highlighting the increased risk of injuries. “When it is qualifying, you can understand it. But friendlies? The injury risk is huge and it really makes no sense,” Guardiola added.

His comments come as Manchester City enter a decisive stretch of the season, with domestic and European ambitions still on the line, placing added importance on squad fitness and continuity.