Farid Gayibov: " It is a big step for the development of children's football" - VIDEO

"I express my gratitude to the Baku Development Center for supporting this race for the second year."

Idman.biz reports that it was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov in his statement to journalists before the final of the II mini-football tournament held between the villages and towns of Baku.

The minister said that cooperation with the Baku Development Center continues in judo: "Judo competitions were also held among the villages of Baku. Using the opportunity, I call on other businessmen and companies to support sports. This is a big step for the development of children's football. In addition, last year we held two international tournaments among 15-year-old children. We think that the more such tournaments, the more players will develop. In the future, these children will be members of the national team."

Gayibov said that the number of mass sports events is increasing year by year: we have a "Healthy Life" project. We carried out this event even in Nakhchivan. Also, this project is organized in different regions of Azerbaijan. Running, swimming competitions, etc. competitions in various sports are held. I want to express my gratitude to all sports federations. Everyone is actively involved. They actively work in the direction of increasing the mass, as well as in the training of professional athletes.

It should be noted that the competition, which started 2 months ago, will be concluded today. Guneshli and Ashagi Guzdek will face each other in the final.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz