Comeback, records and nightmare

The match between Real and Bayern held within the second leg of the semi-final stage of the Champions League was full of interesting moments.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards.

Real repeated the result of the 2016/17 season by winning the match in which the opponent opened the score for the 4th time in the season in the Champions League.

Real won for the 12th time in the season in the match where the opponent opened the score, repeating the record of its history that coincided with the 2016/17 season. The Spanish club has made 7 such comebacks in La Liga, 1 in the Supercup of the country, and 4 in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti has become the German's nightmare by going undefeated in 10 Champions League games with Bayern Munich: 7 wins, 3 draws.

Carlo Ancelotti lost only once in the final, where he was promoted for the 6th time.

Alfonso Davies became the first Canadian to score in the Champions League playoffs. He also opened his goal score in 40 matches in the tournament.

Xoselu is the 3rd player to score at least 2 goals after coming on in the semi-final. Wijnaldum did it in 2019, Rodrigo in 2022.

Real has scored goals in 29 games in a row in the Champions League.

Federico Valverde was the Uruguayan who played the most games for Real in the Champions League. The player with 51 matches on his account surpassed Santamaria who played 50 games in 1957-65.

Harry Kane finished the season with 8 goals and 12 points (8 goals + 4 assists) in the Champions League, setting records for English players.

Manuel Neuer conceded a goal in all 8 games against Real.

Manuel Neuer became a nightmare and reached Fernando Muslera by conceding 18 goals from Real.

Tonu Kroos played his 20th match in the semi-finals of the Champions League. He is behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (21). Paco Xento played 19, Karim Benzema played 18 semifinals.

Toni Kroos became the 7th player to play his 150th game in the Champions League.

Real, which reached the final for the 18th time, is 7 matches ahead of its closest followers. Milan and Bayern have 11 finals each. Real has played in the final 6 times in the last 11 seasons.

Real will play the German club for the third time in the final. The meetings with Eintracht (7:3) in 1960 and Bayer (2:1) in 2002 were also held in Great Britain - both in Glasgow.

It should be noted that Real will face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Idman.biz