Azerbaijan U19 national team to participate in the international tournament

Azerbaijan national team consisting of U19 football players will participate in the friendly tournament.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The tournament, which will be held from June 3 to 11, will be hosted by Tiraspol, Moldova. The opponents of our national team will be the teams of Kazakhstan, Turkiye and Moldova.

U-19 will meet their peers from Kazakhstan and Moldova at the Sherif Stadium in Tiraspol, and the U-20 team of Turkiye at the Dinamo Stadium in Bender. The matches in Tiraspol will start at 20:30 Baku time, the other match at 18:00.

In order to form the team, selection games will be held on May 22-23 at the National Team Training Center. U-19 will hold a training camp in Baku from May 27 to June 2.

June 4

at 8:30 p.m. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Kazakhstan (U-19)

June 7

18:00. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Turkiye (U-20)

June 10

20:30. Azerbaijan (U-19) - Moldova (U-19)

Idman.biz