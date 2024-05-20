DECISION on Kazakhstan scorer before the game with Azerbaijan

Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, the scorer of the Kazakhstan national team, may miss the friendly match with Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of the national team Magomed Adiyev intends to rest the Besiktas midfielder in the matches in June.

The scorer of the Kazakhstan national team has just returned to the field after missing several matches of the Turkish club due to injury. For this reason, the head coach made the initial decision not to load him in order to protect him.

It should be noted that the national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will meet on June 11 in Hungary.

