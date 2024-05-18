Vur Cup: 27 goals in 4 games - PHOTO

19 May 2024
18 May 2024 22:42
The second games of the quarter-final stage were held in the Vur Cup 2 U-19 mini-football league organized by AFFA and AMF.

Idman.biz reports that the matches that took place were distinguished by their productivity.

27 goals were scored in 4 matches.

On April 6, the final of the Vur Cup dedicated to the promotion of healthy life and fighting against bad habits will be played on June 9. The creator and founder of the competition is Altay Adigozalov-Mustafayev, a young football fan. The organizer of the tournament is the Caspian Integration Systems company.

It should be noted that in the competition, which started with the participation of 32 teams, the first 2 teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals.

Vur Cup 2

Quarter-finals, return games

Vikings - MYC Tigers - 2:4 (first game - 2:2)

Elitar - Landau Lions - 3:2 (5:3)

134 Warmers - Glodemia - 1:9 (1:10)

Roof Academy - Ada Black Rose - 2:4 (2:4)

