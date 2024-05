The season in the U-17 Girls' League has come to an end.

Idman.biz reports that the Sabah girls' team met with Neftchi in the final game of the league.

The match held at the Bina Stadium resulted in a big victory for Sabah coached by Mehdi Ibrahimov - 11:0.

Khanim Asadova (6), Medina Jurugova (2), Targul Ganiyeva (2) and Aysu Asadova scored the goals in the match.

The top scorer of the league was Sabah striker Khanim Asadova (67 goals).

