10 May 2024
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

Carlo Ancelotti has set a new record in the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that the game of the semi-final stage against Bayern was the Italian's 203rd match in the tournament.

Ancelotti has won the title of specialist who participated in the most matches as a head coach in the history of the Champions League. He left behind Alex Ferguson, who had 202 matches.

1. Carlo Ancelotti - 203
2. Alex Ferguson – 202
3. Arsene Wenger – 190
4. Pep Guardiola – 171
5. Jose Mourinho – 151
6. Mircea Lucescu – 115
7. Diego Simeone – 106
8. Jurgen Klopp – 102
9. Massimiliano Allegri – 100
10. Ottmar Hitsfeld – 97

It should be noted that the head coach of Real who qualified for the finals at the end of two games (2:2, 2:1) also set a record as the first specialist to qualify for the decisive match 6 times.

