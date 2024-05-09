Conference League: Who will be the runner-up?

The second finalist in the Conference League will be announced today.

Idman.biz reports that Olympiakos will host Aston Villa in the last second leg of the semi-finals.

Having won an unexpected victory in England, the Greeks will try not to miss the advantage. And the British must take revenge in order not to miss the chance of the final.

It should be noted that the winner of the pair will meet with Fiorentina in the final, which will be held in Athens on May 29.

Conference League

Semi-final, second leg

May 9

23:00. Olympiakos - Aston Villa

First match – 4:2

Idman.biz