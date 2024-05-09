10 May 2024
EN

Conference League: Who will be the runner-up?

Football
News
9 May 2024 10:35
Conference League: Who will be the runner-up?

The second finalist in the Conference League will be announced today.

Idman.biz reports that Olympiakos will host Aston Villa in the last second leg of the semi-finals.

Having won an unexpected victory in England, the Greeks will try not to miss the advantage. And the British must take revenge in order not to miss the chance of the final.

It should be noted that the winner of the pair will meet with Fiorentina in the final, which will be held in Athens on May 29.

Conference League
Semi-final, second leg
May 9
23:00. Olympiakos - Aston Villa
First match – 4:2

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO
9 May 19:59
Azerbaijan football

Farid Gayibov: "Yesterday's excitement in the Champions League was here today" - VIDEO

"Enough teams participated in the 2nd mini-football tournament dedicated to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev among state institutions."
Loss in Real
9 May 17:53
Football

Loss in Real

Football player of Real, Aurelien Tchuameni is injured
Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION
9 May 17:10
Football

Outsider's Group Winner - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Candidates for the best coach of the season have been announced
9 May 16:15
Football

Candidates for the best coach of the season have been announced

The names of 5 specialists are included in the list

Gurbanov believes in AFFA
9 May 15:44
Football

Gurbanov believes in AFFA

"I don't have any exact information about it"
Farid Gayibov: " It is a big step for the development of children's football" - VIDEO
9 May 13:12
Football

Farid Gayibov: " It is a big step for the development of children's football" - VIDEO

"I express my gratitude to the Baku Development Center for supporting this race for the second year"

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League