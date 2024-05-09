Khoselu goes down in history

Real player Khoselu entered the history of the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that the striker was the best player who entered the field later and scored a double in the playoff stages of the tournament.

Xoselu, who scored in the 88th and 90th + 1st minutes of the second leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich, scored at the age of 34 years and 42 days. With these goals, he was the author of his team's comeback - 2:1.

It should be noted that Joselu moved from Espanyol to Real in the summer of 2023.

