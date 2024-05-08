Qarabag will be awarded

The game fixtures of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXXV round has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Qarabag will host Turan Tovuz in the opening match of the tour. After this meeting, the awarding ceremony of the champion will take place.

All matches of the tour, which will cover three days, will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.



Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXV round

May 17 (Friday)

Qarabag - Turan Tovuz

Tofig Bahramov Stadium, 20:30

May 18 (Saturday)

Sabah - Sumgayit

Bank Respublika Arena, 17:00

Sabail - Neftchi

ASCO Arena, 17:00

Kapaz - Zira

Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00