Tartan Army attacks on Germany – PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 37 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group A. Like the host Germany and Switzerland, the other team of this group, Scotland, is also a contender for the last-16 finals.

Erling Haaland not allowed to go to Germany

It was expected that the Scottish national team will fight for the second place in the qualifying stage. Norway and Georgia were considered the main rivals of the British in the "five", where Spain was already predicted to be the 1st. The Tartan Army started the competition with a great start. The Scots, who have won 5 consecutive victories, have also surpassed Spain. Despite the loss of points in the last three rounds, Steve Clark's team took the 2nd place. Erling Haaland's Norway was left out of the final stage in Germany.

Dreaming of the first final

This is not the first European Championship for Scotland. The British, who were called to the final stage twice in the last century, also participated in EURO-2020. Tartan Army, having experienced the excitement of the final stage for the first time in the 21st century, will "attack" Germany with its first desire, ending the long longing for the world and continental championships three years ago. Scotland have finished in the group in their first three attempts at the European championships. The team's fans hope to be the first to name this barrier.

Premier League stars forward

Most members of the Scottish national team play in the English Premier League. The leaders of the team, Andrew Robertson and Scott McTominay, wear the uniform of giants such as "Liverpool" and "Manchester United". The probability of their team at least getting out of the group in EURO-2024 is quite high. Tartan Army is unlucky in the fight against Switzerland and Hungary in the group where Germany is considered the favorite. No. Clarke's team can take advantage of the fact that the third group will be named to the last-16 finals.

The games of the Scottish national team in the group

June 14. Germany – Scotland

June 19. Scotland – Switzerland

June 23. Scotland – Hungary

It should be noted that group A meetings will be held in Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz