Malaysian footballer burned in acid attack – PHOTO

In Malaysia, fans attacked Faisal Halim, a player of the national team and the Selangor club.

Idman.biz reports that an incendiary substance was also thrown at the football player who was shopping in Kuala Lumpur.

National team player was burned on the neck, shoulder, hands and chest. 1 person was arrested in connection with the incident.

It should be noted that this is not the first such incident in Malaysia. Before that, Akyar Rashid, the player of the main team of the country and the Terengganu club, also faced the same situation.

Idman.biz