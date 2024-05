Milan’s plan for the summer transfer window has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the Italian club has decided to buy three players during the off-season.

The representative of Serie A plans to strengthen with one player in each line. The Milan club intends to add a central defender, a supporting midfielder, and a striker to its team.

It should be noted that Rossonieri striker Olivier Giroud will leave the club at the end of the season.

