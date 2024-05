The return matches of the semi-finals in the Conference League will start today.

Idman.biz reports that the only match of the day will be held in Belgium.

Bruges will host Fiorentina on its field. The home team will try to avenge the away defeat.

It should be noted that Olympiakos will host Aston Villa in the other semi-final tomorrow.

Conference League

Semi-Finals, second leg

May 8,

8:45 p.m. Bruges - Fiorentina

First game - 2:3

