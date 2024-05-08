8 May 2024
Club official who insulted the referee in the Azerbaijan championship was punished

Football
News
8 May 2024 13:16
An unpleasant incident occurred in the Substitutes League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the Kapaz-2 - Sumgyit-2 match of the XXXIII round.

The administrator of Sumgayit-2 Elnur Huseynov insulted the judge. AFFA's Disciplinary Committee made a decision regarding the administrator who received a direct red card.

The club official was suspended for 5 games. Sumgait-2 was fined 400 manats.

It should be noted that since there are 3 rounds left before the end of the championship, the representative of Sumgayit will end the season without an administrator.

Idman.biz

