Club official who insulted the referee in the Azerbaijan championship was punished

An unpleasant incident occurred in the Substitutes League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the Kapaz-2 - Sumgyit-2 match of the XXXIII round.

The administrator of Sumgayit-2 Elnur Huseynov insulted the judge. AFFA's Disciplinary Committee made a decision regarding the administrator who received a direct red card.

The club official was suspended for 5 games. Sumgait-2 was fined 400 manats.

It should be noted that since there are 3 rounds left before the end of the championship, the representative of Sumgayit will end the season without an administrator.

Idman.biz