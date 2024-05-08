Premier League clubs punished

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The events of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXXIII round were discussed at the meeting. The committee made relevant decisions.

In the match between Kapaz and Sumgayit, Olawale Onanuga, the football player of the home team, received a direct red card for insulting the referee, and was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional. The club was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months.

After his teammate Martins Junior received a red card from the second yellow, he was suspended for 4 games for insulting and using unethical expressions in the technical zone of the opposing team, and the representative of Ganja was fined 3000 manats.

Kapaz, whose 4 players received yellow cards, will have to pay 700 manats. Kapaz was fined 800 manats for throwing foreign objects on the field by the fans of Westerners. The stadium owners will pay a fine of 1,000 manats due to the mass insulting of the referees by the fans.

The visitors' player Vugar Mustafayev received a red card from the second yellow and was suspended for 1 game. He fined his club 500 manats.

In the match between Turan Tovuz and Zira, the football player of the home team Roderick Miller was suspended for 4 games, and the club was fined 3000 AZN for aggressive behavior. The guests, whose 5 players received yellow cards, were fined 700 manats.

Idman.biz