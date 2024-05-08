8 May 2024
EN

Premier League clubs punished

Football
News
8 May 2024 12:30
Premier League clubs punished

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The events of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXXIII round were discussed at the meeting. The committee made relevant decisions.

In the match between Kapaz and Sumgayit, Olawale Onanuga, the football player of the home team, received a direct red card for insulting the referee, and was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional. The club was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months.

After his teammate Martins Junior received a red card from the second yellow, he was suspended for 4 games for insulting and using unethical expressions in the technical zone of the opposing team, and the representative of Ganja was fined 3000 manats.

Kapaz, whose 4 players received yellow cards, will have to pay 700 manats. Kapaz was fined 800 manats for throwing foreign objects on the field by the fans of Westerners. The stadium owners will pay a fine of 1,000 manats due to the mass insulting of the referees by the fans.

The visitors' player Vugar Mustafayev received a red card from the second yellow and was suspended for 1 game. He fined his club 500 manats.

In the match between Turan Tovuz and Zira, the football player of the home team Roderick Miller was suspended for 4 games, and the club was fined 3000 AZN for aggressive behavior. The guests, whose 5 players received yellow cards, were fined 700 manats.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Qarabag will be awarded
17:48
Football

Qarabag will be awarded

The game fixtures of the Azerbaijan Premier League XXXV round has been announced

Tartan Army attacks on Germany – PRESENTATION
16:52
Football

Tartan Army attacks on Germany – PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Malaysian footballer burned in acid attack – PHOTO
16:25
Football

Malaysian footballer burned in acid attack – PHOTO

In Malaysia, fans attacked Faisal Halim, a player of the national team and the Selangor club
Milan's summer transfer window plan
15:32
Football

Milan's summer transfer window plan

Rossonieri striker Olivier Giroud will leave the club at the end of the season
Real against Bayern
14:53
Football

Real against Bayern

The Champions League semi-final will be concluded today
First qualifier waits for the Conference League finals
14:44
Football

First qualifier waits for the Conference League finals

The return matches of the semi-finals in the Conference League will start today

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026