Azerbaijan head coach: "The physical fitness of our team is low compared to the opponent"

"The team that played in the first half performed well. In the second half, according to the rules of the tournament, we had to release new players."

Idman.biz reports that Nargiz Gurbanova, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national U-17 girls’ team, said this.

She commented on the 0:4 defeat of Azerbaijan by Turkiye in the Development tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus: "The players did not adapt to the field. This is how it was done. It was felt that our team's physical fitness was lower than that of the opponent. But our players were motivated to win. This is the first gathering of our players born in 2009. For some, the first game was today. They had a good experience. Some girls in the team can be distinguished."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team was defeated by Turkiye with a score of 0:4.

Idman.biz