7 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan head coach: "The physical fitness of our team is low compared to the opponent"

Football
News
7 May 2024 18:31
Azerbaijan head coach: "The physical fitness of our team is low compared to the opponent"

"The team that played in the first half performed well. In the second half, according to the rules of the tournament, we had to release new players."

Idman.biz reports that Nargiz Gurbanova, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national U-17 girls’ team, said this.

She commented on the 0:4 defeat of Azerbaijan by Turkiye in the Development tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus: "The players did not adapt to the field. This is how it was done. It was felt that our team's physical fitness was lower than that of the opponent. But our players were motivated to win. This is the first gathering of our players born in 2009. For some, the first game was today. They had a good experience. Some girls in the team can be distinguished."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team was defeated by Turkiye with a score of 0:4.

Idman.biz

Related news

Ex Galatasaray player detained in Brazil – REASON
17:35
Football

Ex Galatasaray player detained in Brazil – REASON

The reason for this is that the Spaniard does not pay alimony
Yunis Huseynov: "Neftchi head coach and players should apologize to the fans"
17:25
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "Neftchi head coach and players should apologize to the fans"

"Chances were many for both sides"
Rahil Mammadov should stay in Poland!
17:09
Football

Rahil Mammadov should stay in Poland!

The Polish press has analyzed the team of the outsider
Neftchi fan Eldar Mansurov: "We love them, they can play" – PHOTO – VIDEO
16:32
Football

Neftchi fan Eldar Mansurov: "We love them, they can play" – PHOTO – VIDEO

Mansurov, known as a Neftchi fan, spoke about his team's last games and his love for Barcelona
Headache - PRESENTATION
15:42
Football

Headache - PRESENTATION

Switzerland, which is the embodiment of neutrality, is also peace-loving
Azerbaijan being defeated by Turkiye
15:22
Football

Azerbaijan being defeated by Turkiye

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-17 women's football players, held its next match

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants