Rahil Mammadov should stay in Poland!

The loss of the place in the Ekstraklasa of LKS, protected by the player of the Azerbaijan national team Rahil Mammadov, has caused a number of discussions in Poland.

Idman.biz reports that the Polish press has analyzed the team of the outsider.

Experts are against some players playing in a lower team or going to another country. According to their opinion, the best players of LKS must stay in Ekstraklasa.

Mammadov is also on this list: "Rahil Mammadov deserves Ekstraklasa".

The Poles are of the opinion that the transfer of the 29-year-old central defender is only 300,000 euros and that other clubs should take advantage of it. Mammadov, who has a contract until the summer of 2025, participated in 13 matches in the current season.

It should be noted that Rahil's game in the matches he played was awarded an average of 7.07 points.

Idman.biz