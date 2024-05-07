7 May 2024
EN

Rahil Mammadov should stay in Poland!

Football
News
7 May 2024 17:09
Rahil Mammadov should stay in Poland!

The loss of the place in the Ekstraklasa of LKS, protected by the player of the Azerbaijan national team Rahil Mammadov, has caused a number of discussions in Poland.

Idman.biz reports that the Polish press has analyzed the team of the outsider.

Experts are against some players playing in a lower team or going to another country. According to their opinion, the best players of LKS must stay in Ekstraklasa.

Mammadov is also on this list: "Rahil Mammadov deserves Ekstraklasa".

The Poles are of the opinion that the transfer of the 29-year-old central defender is only 300,000 euros and that other clubs should take advantage of it. Mammadov, who has a contract until the summer of 2025, participated in 13 matches in the current season.

It should be noted that Rahil's game in the matches he played was awarded an average of 7.07 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan head coach: "The physical fitness of our team is low compared to the opponent"
18:31
Football

Azerbaijan head coach: "The physical fitness of our team is low compared to the opponent"

"This is how it was done"
Ex Galatasaray player detained in Brazil – REASON
17:35
Football

Ex Galatasaray player detained in Brazil – REASON

The reason for this is that the Spaniard does not pay alimony
Yunis Huseynov: "Neftchi head coach and players should apologize to the fans"
17:25
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "Neftchi head coach and players should apologize to the fans"

"Chances were many for both sides"
Neftchi fan Eldar Mansurov: "We love them, they can play" – PHOTO – VIDEO
16:32
Football

Neftchi fan Eldar Mansurov: "We love them, they can play" – PHOTO – VIDEO

Mansurov, known as a Neftchi fan, spoke about his team's last games and his love for Barcelona
Headache - PRESENTATION
15:42
Football

Headache - PRESENTATION

Switzerland, which is the embodiment of neutrality, is also peace-loving
Azerbaijan being defeated by Turkiye
15:22
Football

Azerbaijan being defeated by Turkiye

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-17 women's football players, held its next match

Most read

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION
6 May 15:26
Football

The favorite is hungry for championship - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all of Europe will be focused on Germany
Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals
5 May 18:13
Judo

Our national team finished the European Cup with 14 medals

The European Cup for cadets has ended in Goygol
Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO
6 May 17:27
Other

Baku the World Capital of Sports! - VIDEO

The Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities has chosen Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026
"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO
5 May 11:42
Athletics

"Baku Marathon 2024" is held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - PHOTO

More than 200 people from different fields compete as honorary participants