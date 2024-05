Azerbaijan national team striker Musa Gurbanli started his next game as part of the U-21 team of Djurgårdens.

Idman.biz reports that the team of the 22-year-old football player faced Degerfors in the Elite League Cup.

In the match where 6 goals were scored, Gurbanli opened the score. In the end, Djurgårdens was happy with the 4:2 victory.

It should be noted that Djurgårdens will be a guest of BP in the next match of the Elite League Cup.

Idman.biz