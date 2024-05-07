7 May 2024
Does AFFA bring the former German national team coach?

7 May 2024 11:24
One of the candidates for the position of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team has also been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the German press claims that AFFA wants to bring Stefan Kuntz to the national team.

The management of the institution is seriously interested in the 62-year-old specialist. Kuntz is also on the list of Bayern, which is looking for a head coach.

But an experienced specialist is not inclined to work in a club. Kuntz, who wants to work in the national team, is close to choosing Canada rather than Azerbaijan. He is conducting specific negotiations with the North Americans regarding his appointment.

Kuntz' last job was the Turkish national team. He led the Moon Stars from September 2021 to September 2023.

It should be noted that Kuntz coached Germany's U-21 and U-23 national teams as well as lower league clubs in his head coaching career. He was a two-time European champion and a silver medalist with U-21.

Idman.biz

