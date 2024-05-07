7 May 2024
Another Azerbaijani club's path to the European Cup closed

7 May 2024 10:17
Another Azerbaijani club's path to the European Cup closed

Another Azerbaijani club's path to the European Cup has been blocked.

Idman.biz reports that Sabail has lost its theoretical chances to play in continental cups.

This was caused by the last match of the XXXIII round of the Premier League. Having lost to Gabala with a score of 2:3, the team of Shahin Diniyev said goodbye to the opportunity to take a place in the fourth place.

Sabail, which is in 6th place with 42 points, can reach Sumgayit in the 4th place in the best case. But the results of individual games will keep Baku people out of the four. Even if the points of 3-4 teams are the same, Sabail will not be able to rise above the 5th place.

With that, 4 candidates remain for the last three tickets to the European Cups. Zira, Sabah, Sumgayit and Neftchi are fighting for 1 place in the European

League and 2 places in the Conference League. Qarabag booked the Champions League ticket long in advance.

It should be noted that in the previous days of the XXXIII round, Turan Tovuz lost its chance to win the European Cup.

Idman.biz

