Sumgayit scored the 12th draw in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that Sumgayit repeated their record.

In the 2015/16 season, Sumgayit players signed 12 goals. The record in the history of national championships is equal to 14. This happened three times. Neftchi won a point 14 times in 2009/10, Baku 2012/13, Zira 2020/21 season.

It should be noted that Sumgayit drew with Kapaz in the away match of the XXXIII round - 1:1.

Idman.biz